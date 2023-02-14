4th anniversary of Pulwama attack | Candlelight vigil held in Shopian

Scores of people gathered at Gole Chakri, the business centre of the town and lit candles to mark the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama attack. With candles in their hands, the protesters denounced the attack and paid tributes to the slain CRPF men who lost their lives in the deadly attack. An official told Greater Kashmir that people from different walks of life participated in the vigil. On this day in 2019, at least 40 CRPF men lost their lives when a terrorist rammed an explosive fitted car into a CRPF bus in Pulwama's Lehtapora area.