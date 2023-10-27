4th annual conference of IEASA at Kashmir University | Ensure fruits of development percolate to grassroots: LG

Srinagar, Oct 27: Calling for ensuring that the fruits of development percolate to the grassroots, Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Friday said that the socio-economic reforms were introduced to bring Jammu and Kashmir at par with the developed regions of the country.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 4th Annual Conference of Indian Economics and Allied Sciences Association (IEASA) at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said, “Today, India is the most favourite destination for trade and investment and we continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world. With the vision of inclusive, progressive, and sustainable growth, it is being ensured that fruits of our development percolate to the grassroots,” he said.
Sinha shared the socio-economic reforms introduced in various sectors over the past few years to bring J&K to par with other developed regions in the country.
“We have prepared a blueprint for Governance @ 2047 and executing comprehensive strategies to meet the future goals in key sectors like education, health, human resource, industry, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, agriculture, and allied sectors,” he said.
The LG appreciated the endeavour of the Indian Economics and Allied Sciences Association for deliberation on India's development strategy of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, development issues of J&K, Ladakh, and tribal population in India, and comprehensive analysis of policy measures towards the achievement of Viksit Bharat by 2047 during the three-day conference.
Speaking on India’s emergence as a strong economic power, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, the government policies and programmes for holistic development had put the economy on a sustainable path of high growth and shaped the economic trajectory of India.
Sinha called for collective efforts to unlock the potential of growth-oriented sectors and put a special focus on job creation, infrastructure, and investment, women empowerment, MSMEs, skill development, health, and nutrition, which are the important pillars of India 2.0.
“India is full of optimism, boundless energy, and ambition and is expected to contribute 15 percent of global growth in the current financial year. We are moving closer to our goal of making this truly India's century and our economic resurgence will be the key driver of global growth,” he said.
The LG also commended the important contribution of IEASA in improving the understanding of the development process and economic policies of the country.
He also released the conference souvenir on the occasion.
IEASA President, Prof Sudhakar Panda, and IEASA Secretary, Alok Kumar highlighted the key features of the annual conference.
KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan; President Conference IEASA, Prof Pulin B Nayak; Member Secretary ICSSR, Prof Dhananjay Singh; and chief coordinator of conference, Prof G M Bhat were also present on the occasion.