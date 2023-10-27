4th annual conference of IEASA at Kashmir University | Ensure fruits of development percolate to grassroots: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 4th Annual Conference of Indian Economics and Allied Sciences Association (IEASA) at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said, “Today, India is the most favourite destination for trade and investment and we continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world. With the vision of inclusive, progressive, and sustainable growth, it is being ensured that fruits of our development percolate to the grassroots,” he said.

Sinha shared the socio-economic reforms introduced in various sectors over the past few years to bring J&K to par with other developed regions in the country.