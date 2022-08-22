5 arrested for Illegal extraction of minerals

The accused drivers identified as Manzoor Ahmed Joo son of Mohammad Qasim Joo resident of Khomeni Budgam, Altaf Hussain Molvi son of Ali Mohammad Molvi, Bashir Ahmed Malla son of Ghulam Haider Malla, both residents of Pallar Budgam, Zahoor Ahmed Wani son of Abdul Ahad Wani and Ajaz Ahmed Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad, both residents of Gowharpora Chadoora were arrested. Vehicles (Tippers) bearing registration numbers JK01M-5014, JK01J-1820, JK01L-4456, JK04G-9677, JK02CD-3297 used in the commission of crime have also been seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law stand registered at respective police stations and further investigation set into motion.

Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units.