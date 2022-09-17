5-day book fair inaugurated at RP School

Srinagar: A five-day book fair was inaugurated at RP School, Nagbal by ADDC Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad, and SP Ganderbal, Feroz Yahya. In a statement issued here, the organisers of the book fair said hundreds of students from different schools and districts thronged the fair.

They said that the book fair aimed at developing a reading culture in Kashmir.

The statement quoted Principal RP School, Nagbal, Muzzafar Ahmad as saying, “The pandemic has created a lot of learning gaps amongst the students and increased the screen time alarmingly. This book fair was organised to mitigate these learning gaps while also building a resilient system that can withstand future learning crises.”