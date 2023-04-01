5-day farmer training programme concludes at JU’s Poonch Campus

Poonch, Apr 1: The five-day farmers-centric training programme has concluded here at Jammu University’s Poonch campus.
The training programme was organized to provide information and training about the latest techniques in sericulture and held by Poonch campus in collaboration with GDC Poonch in Dingla.
Farmers, people representatives, Rubina Anjum Sarpanch, Mohammad Amin Naib Sarpanch from village Dingla and its adjoining areas were part of this training programme.
Chairman of District Development Council Poonch Tazeem Akther who was the chief guest at the final event congratulated both Poonch Campus and GDC Poonch for organizing such training programmes.
She said that such farmers’ training programmes will go a long way in benefitting and enhancing the financial income of the farmers.
“The efforts put forth by the Dr Rubia Bukhari Campus Officer in organizing this event is highly appreciable and remarkable,” she added.
During the five days farmers centric training programme, experts of Sericulture and allied fields delivered guest lectures who include Dr. Harjeet Singh Incharge Mulberry Circle Tharakalwa Kathua, Dr. Muzafar Mir Scientist Horticulture, KVK Poonch, Avinder Kour Sericulture Assistant Incharge Poonch Circle and Mohd Riaz Incharge State Department of Sericulture Lamberi Circle Rajouri.