5-day International conference on Nanotechnology begins at NIT Srinagar

The inaugural session of the conference was presided over by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

The conference is held under the aegis of Materials Research Society of India (MRSI) in association with Anna University, SKUAST-K, NIT Mizoram, SSM College of Engineering, IIT Madras, SKIMS, M G University Kerela, and in collaboration with Nano-scale Research Facility (NRF), IIT Delhi from 7th to 11th September, according to a statement.

On the occasion, Dr. Singh congratulated the Director NIT Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and the entire faculty of the Institute for organizing a conference on Nanotechnology, which is need of the hour.

He said NIT Srinagar deserves to host events like this as it is among the oldest NIT's of India and has its glorious, distinguished legacy of best educational institution.

Dr. Singh said Nanoscience has emerged as one of the most critical areas of research has given the remarkable current and futuristic impact of the subject on vital sectors of human existence.

He said during the last couple of decades, this field has already taken developed world by storm, of lately—including emerging economies.

Dr Singh said the relevance and impact of Nanoscience are so much rich that no one across the globe could think of ignoring the field either at the teaching or research levels both in lower and higher education, he said.

"We are proud and privileged to mention that an Indian origin schoolgirl aged 11 has been honoured as "America's top young scientist" for inventing a quick, low-cost test to detect lead-contaminated water, using carbon nanotubes”, is an inspiration for all of us," he said.

The Union Minister said there is indeed an urgent need to develop young minds and provide such forums which will help them to implement their thoughts. They can find innovative solutions for dreadful diseases which are threatening bold, the world, he said.

"The scientific event is expected to provide a vibrant platform to present and discuss path-breaking research ideas in nanotechnologies and shall be an interface between academia and industries," Dr. Singh added.

He said it is the beginning of a new era and a new chapter not only for India particularly Jammu and Kashmir. There is a need to explore more possibilities in the scientific technology and next 25 years are very critical of the evolution" he said. It was followed by a vote of thanks to Dr. Singh by Register NIT, Prof Kaiser Bukhari.

In the inaugural session, former Advisor to Governor of J&K, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai delivered his lecture on “Global Warming and Climate Change. He said some good work is being done in several countries in solar and wind energy production and promote green technologies. The event was also attended by Prof. Anil DattatrayaSahasrabudhe, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad, VC Central University of Kashmir, Prof. MehrajUd-din Mir, Director SKIMS Prof. AG. Ahangar and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh for accepting the invitation from the institution on very short notice.

He also briefed about history of NIT Srinagar and programs that the institution is offering in different academic fields.

Prof Sehgal also urged the honorable minister to assist and facilitate NIT Srinagar in establishing centre of excellence on Advance Material for Multi-functional Applications to achieve Make in India vision of PM Narendra Modi. "NIT Srinagar is upgrading its infrastructure facilities and presently the construction of high tech auditorium of 1000 capacity, guest house, mega boys' hostel with a 700-bed capacity, additional block of girls hostel is being built and up-gradation of sports facilities are underway in campus," Prof. Sehgal said.

Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Prof. Anil DattatrayaSahasrabudhe also delivered his address on Nanotechnology for better living. He said NanoScience is absolutely inter-disciplinary science where a combination of medical, engineering, agricultural, or any department of science and technology.

Dean Research and Consultancy, NIT Srinagar, Prof. G A Harmain in his opening address of NBL- 2021 said Nano-science and technology are study and application of extremely small things and can be used in all streams of science. Convener of Conference and HOD Physics, Dr. Shah delivered his lecture Glimpses of 7th edition of biennial International Conference on Nanotechnology for Better Living (NBL-21) its journey and importance for the region. He said scientists and engineers are finding a wide variety of ways to deliberately make materials at the nanoscale to take advantage of their enhanced properties. “It includes higher strength, lighter weight, increased control of light spectrum, and greater chemical reactivity than their larger-scale counterparts. NBL- 2021 will be a fabulous fusion of such biological, chemical, physical, natural, agricultural and engineering sciences,” Dr. Shah said. He said the the convention is also an offshoot of an MoU of the Ministry of Education under Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat scheme, both partner states -Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu is expected to take initiatives in science and technology for the benefit of our students and faculty, by organizing such scientific events. Earlier Professor MeyyaMeyyappan, scientist and an ex-chief of NASA Lab also delivered his lecture on Printed and Flexible Electronics. While a recorded video lecture of Professor Nguyen T. K. Chair in Nanomaterials, UCL London on Nanotechnology was also played on the occasion.

Noted scientist, Dr. Saifullah Lone delivered his lecture on “Relation of Nanotechnology with Good Life. It was followed by another lecture on Bright Career Opportunities in Nanotechnology in Research and Industry by Prof Seemin Rubab of Physics Department.

The third session of the conference was dedicated to women, which was jointly chaired by Prof. S Rubab along with Prof. Seema Singh. On the ocassion, Dr. Seema Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Botany, the University of Kashmir delivered her lecture on future perspectives of nanotechnology in plant conservation. In the session Dr. Alka Sharma, Dr. Nasheeman Ashraf, Dr. IrfanaZahoor, Dr. Ashima Shah, ShomailaKhanam, Farah Naqash, Dr. IqraReyazHamdani, ShemilahFayaz, Professor Nguyen T. K. Thanh, Meenakshi and Dr. Bharti Gupta Central University of Jammu delivered their lectures.