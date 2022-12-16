5-day science film making workshop concludes at CUK

Addressing the valediction, Vice Chancellor Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said that it was necessary to popularise and communicate the essence of everyday science to the masses. Talking about the importance of the SCoPE project, he said that for the purpose of popularising science among the common people, there is a need to go beyond the walls of educational institutions and SCoPE has been doing a wonderful job. He added that science film making is all about the science related to the common man’s life and the themes on which films have been produced in the workshop.

Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar congratulated all the students and the scholars for putting in their efforts to make this workshop a success. While talking about the significance of this workshop, he said that videos are the best communicators as “we don’t need any narration if our visual language is clear.” CUK Registrar, further said the workshop was aimed at preparing students in busting the myths through technology and social media where science film making can play an important role.