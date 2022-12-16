5-day science film making workshop concludes at CUK

Ganderbal, Dec 16: The five-day science film making workshop organised by the Department of Convergent Journalism (DCJ), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with University of Kashmir under the science communication, popularisation and extension (SCoPE) project sponsored by Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, concluded at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here Friday.
Addressing the valediction, Vice Chancellor Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said that it was necessary to popularise and communicate the essence of everyday science to the masses. Talking about the importance of the SCoPE project, he said that for the purpose of popularising science among the common people, there is a need to go beyond the walls of educational institutions and SCoPE has been doing a wonderful job. He added that science film making is all about the science related to the common man’s life and the themes on which films have been produced in the workshop.
Addressing the participants, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar congratulated all the students and the scholars for putting in their efforts to make this workshop a success. While talking about the significance of this workshop, he said that videos are the best communicators as “we don’t need any narration if our visual language is clear.” CUK Registrar, further said the workshop was aimed at preparing students in busting the myths through technology and social media where science film making can play an important role.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean School of Media Studies, and SCoPE project coordinator, Prof. Shahid Rasool, said the idea of the whole workshop was to sensitise the participants about film making by using the gadgets that they have in hand. He further added, “Media is a powerful tool to create mass awareness about any issue. Through science films, we can take science to the doorsteps of common people.”
Senior producer, EMMRC, Dr. Tariq Abdullah, said this workshop provided participants and the teachers with a learning opportunity to explore the wonders of collaborating film making and science. Independent filmmaker, Jalal-ud-Din Baba said that this workshop was an initiation towards social transformation in the realm of disseminating scientific information among the masses.
During the ceremony also attended by Deans of School, Heads and Coordinators of departments, four films made by participating students, under the supervision of Dr. Tariq Abdullah and Jalal-ud-Din Baba were screened.
In his address, Head DCJ, Dr Arif Nazir, said that 10 sessions were held over the period of 5- days and during these sessions, the participants were apprised of science film making. He said, “The main objective was to impart skills among the science students so that they could become torch bearers in the popularisation of science through films.”
Later the Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Dean SMS distributed certificates among the participants. Sr. Assistant Prof. Dr Asif Khan, presented the vote of thanks.