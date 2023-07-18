5-day training programme on improving data analysis skills concludes at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, July 18: The Faculty of Forestry SKUAST K concluded 5 days training programme on R Studio today.
Division of Social and Basic Sciences, Faculty of Forestry concluded a 5 days training program on R Studio. The main objectives of the programme were to improve data analysis skills of research scholars of forestry on data visualization and statistical modeling in forest inventory and management through R software , to provide an interactive platform for students in order to enhance their understanding of modern statistical techniques used for analyzing data with the help of R programming.
The main aim was to enhance data analytical skills, proficiency in R programming, Statistical modeling
capabilities, Data-driven decision-making, Entrepreneurial opportunities among students and scholars. This five-day training session on "Data Analytics in Forestry through R Studio" sponsored by IDP-NAHEP and the Faculty of Forestry at SKUAST-K was concluded at the campus in Benhama, Ganderbal.