5-day workshop on Epi-Biostat begins at FVSc Shuhama

Srinagar, Sep 5: A five-day workshop on Epi-Biostat began at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama with an aim to develop a roadmap for institutionalising One Health in J&K.
According to a press release, One Health is an approach that recognizes that the health of people is closely connected to the health of animals and the shared environment. Though the concept of One Health is not new, but it has become more important in recent years post COVID19.
The workshop, 'Epi-Biostat: Integrating Epidemiology and Biostatistics for Implementation Research and Policy Planning in One Health' is organised by the university’s Division of Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.
Renowned international experts in the field of One Health, and Epidemiology and Biostatistics, including Dr Siobhan Mor, Reader (One Health), University of Liverpool, Dr Parvez Koul, Director SKIMS; Dr BR Gulati, Director ICAR-NIVEDI, Dr Salim Khan, Head Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar delivered the special talks and participated in the inaugural function of the workshop.