5-day workshop on Epi-Biostat begins at FVSc Shuhama

According to a press release, One Health is an approach that recognizes that the health of people is closely connected to the health of animals and the shared environment. Though the concept of One Health is not new, but it has become more important in recent years post COVID19.

The workshop, 'Epi-Biostat: Integrating Epidemiology and Biostatistics for Implementation Research and Policy Planning in One Health' is organised by the university’s Division of Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.