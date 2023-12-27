5-day workshop on FOREX trading concludes

Awantipora, Dec 27: The workshop titled “Start Earning $10 a Day” organised by Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship Development in collaboration with Indo-Kash Professionals Pvt Ltd, aimed to enhance students’ employability in non-traditional job sectors through practical skills in forex trading concluded at IUST.

The workshop is part of a two-month hands-on training programme in forex trading. Among others, Parvez A Mir, Director CIED, Finance Officer Sameer Wazir, Dr Ashraf Paray, Mohd Shahid Khan, Director Indo-Kash Professionals Pvt Ltd, interacted with the participants on a diverse range of topics from technical analysis, trading psychology to the advanced trading strategies.