5-day workshop on FOREX trading concludes

Awantipora, Dec 27: The workshop titled “Start Earning $10 a Day” organised by Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship Development in collaboration with Indo-Kash Professionals Pvt Ltd, aimed to enhance students’  employability in non-traditional job sectors  through practical skills in forex trading concluded at IUST.

The workshop is part of a two-month hands-on training programme in forex trading. Among others, Parvez A Mir, Director CIED, Finance Officer Sameer Wazir, Dr Ashraf Paray, Mohd Shahid Khan, Director Indo-Kash Professionals Pvt Ltd, interacted with the participants on a diverse range of topics from technical analysis, trading psychology to the advanced  trading strategies.

