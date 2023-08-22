5-day youth fest begins at KU’s south campus

Terming youth an important asset of the society, he said the university provides an ecosystem to them to grow and harness the ‘demographic dividends’.

“Raise your standards academically to compete at a bigger level & be known for your academic excellence,” he added.

Underscoring the role of women in intellectualising the society, he said: “It is not how long we live in this world but what contributions we make to the society qualitatively that matters .”