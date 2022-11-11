5 days on, BSNL ‘defunct’ in Uri

Srinagar, Nov 11: Inhabitants of border town Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday complained that all the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) services are down there for the last five days.
A delegation of locals told Greater Kashmir that BSNL is completely down in the area causing a lot of inconvenience to the subscribers.
“We are unable to make any calls as there is no network on the phones. No broadband, mobile internet and landlines are working here. Leased line is also down,” said Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a local of Garkote village.
The locals from various areas of Uri said that BSNL authorities were showing a callous approach in restoring the services.
“It is not for the first time that BSNL has become defunct here. At least thrice in a month, their services shut unnecessarily giving a tough time to the subscribers,” said Mudasir Ahmad, a local of Uri.