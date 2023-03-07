5 drug peddlers arrested

According to a press note, in Handwara, a police party of Police Station Kralgund during patrolling at Humpora crossing on Baramulla-Handwara highway intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot. But he was detrained by the alert police party. During search, 102 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He was identified as Feroz Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Ahad Khan resident of Panditpora. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.

In Kulgam, a police party of Police Post Mirbazar led by In-charge PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Nippora crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration PB02-DZ-9045 driven by Lovepreet Singh son of Labhaia Masih resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab. During search, officers were able to recover six kgs of Poppy Straw from the said vehicle. The accused was arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.