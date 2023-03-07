5 drug peddlers arrested

Srinagar, Mar 7: Police arrested five drug peddlers in Handwara, Kulgam and Bandipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
According to a press note, in Handwara, a police party of Police Station Kralgund during patrolling at Humpora crossing on Baramulla-Handwara highway intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot. But he was detrained by the alert police party. During search, 102 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He was identified as Feroz Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Ahad Khan resident of Panditpora. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.
In Kulgam, a police party of Police Post Mirbazar led by In-charge PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Nippora crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration PB02-DZ-9045 driven by Lovepreet Singh son of Labhaia Masih resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab. During search, officers were able to recover six kgs of Poppy Straw from the said vehicle. The accused was arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Meanwhile, acting on specific information regarding drug peddling, a police party led by SHO PS Behibagh established multiple checkpoints at different places. At one such checkpoint established at Batpora crossing, a police party led by SHO PS Behibagh intercepted a suspicious person identified as Fayaz Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rashid Lone resident of Melhora, Shopian. During checking, officers were able to recover 10 grams of heroin from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Moreover, a police party of PS Behibagh at a checkpoint established at Turigam intercepted a suspicious person identified as Afroz Ahmad Bhat son of Late Bashir Ahmad Bhat resident of Wanpora, Qaimoh. During search, officers were able to recover 10grams of heroin and cash amount of ₹20000/= (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime) from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
In Bandipora, a police party of Police Station Sumbal at a checkpoint established at Ganasthan Nowgam Sumbal arrested a drug peddler namely Fayaz Ahmad Beigh resident of Ganasthan Nowgam Sumbal. During search, officers were able to recover 3.05kgs of charas powder from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.