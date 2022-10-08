5 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Awantipora

In Budgam, a police party of PS Khag at a checkpoint established near Block Office Khag intercepted a suspicious person who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Raheem Bhat resident of Takibal Breewah. During the search 24 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 58/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khag and an investigation was taken up.