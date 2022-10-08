5 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Awantipora

Srinagar, Oct 8: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 5 drug peddlers in Budgam and Awantipora. Contraband substances have also been recovered from their possession.
In Budgam, a police party of PS Khag at a checkpoint established near Block Office Khag intercepted a suspicious person who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Raheem Bhat resident of Takibal Breewah. During the search 24 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 58/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khag and an investigation was taken up.
During the course of the investigation, the accused admitted that he had purchased the said contraband substance from Ghulam Mohammad Naik @Bringi son of Abdul Gani Naik and his son Parveez Ahmad Naik of Sutharan Khag. He also narrated that more Charas like substance is lying in their residential house for sale purpose. Subsequently, Police party along with Executive Magistrate Ist Class Khag raided the said residential house and recovered 15 Kgs of Cannabis Leaves however, the father-son duo managed to escape from the spot and efforts are on to effect their arrest.
Further investigation into the matter is going on, more arrests and recoveries are expected.
Similarly in Awantipora, a Police party of PS Pampore at a checkpoint established on Befina road intercepted a vehicle (Maruti 800) bearing registration number JK13E-5230 with four persons on board. They have been identified as Muneer Rasool Bhat @ Gopa son of Gh Rasool Bhat resident of Namblabal, Adil Ali son of Ali Mohd Dar resident of Samboora, Javid Ahmad Dar @Trecha son of Mohd Akram Dar resident of Meej Pampore and Naseer Ahmad Shah son of Bashir Ahmad Shah resident of Chandhara Pampore. During the search, 6.5 Kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.
Accordingly, a case FIR No. 123/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.
”Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” a police statement said.