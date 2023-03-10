5 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 10: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 5 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of PS Behibagh at a checkpoint established at Noonmai arrested a drug peddler identified as Bashir Ahmad Khan resident of Matipora.
During the search, 5 Kgs of poppy straw concealed in a polythene bag was recovered. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile, acting on a specific information regarding the presence of narcotics at a suspected location in the jurisdiction of Police Post Mirbazar, a police team led by IC PP Mirbazar raided the said suspected location at Nippora.
During the search, officers were able to recover 4 Kgs of poppy straw, 1 digital weighing machine and 1 mixer from the residential house of Nisar Ahmad Khanday son of Bashir Ahmad Khanday. Subsequently, the owner of the house along with his associate identified as Pawan Sharma resident of RS Pora A/P Nippora have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Similarly, a police party of PS Uri at a checkpoint established at Bandi Uri arrested two drug peddlers identified as Syed Mubeen Hussain resident of Niloosa and Mohd Arif Khan resident of Bagna Noorkhah. During search, 86 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Consequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
“Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making unwavering efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace. General public is once again requested to cooperate with police in the battle against the drug menace and any information regarding anti-social activity in their neighborhood should be shared with nearby police units so that timely action against the culprits will be taken.”police said.