5 drug peddlers arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla

Meanwhile, acting on a specific information regarding the presence of narcotics at a suspected location in the jurisdiction of Police Post Mirbazar, a police team led by IC PP Mirbazar raided the said suspected location at Nippora.

During the search, officers were able to recover 4 Kgs of poppy straw, 1 digital weighing machine and 1 mixer from the residential house of Nisar Ahmad Khanday son of Bashir Ahmad Khanday. Subsequently, the owner of the house along with his associate identified as Pawan Sharma resident of RS Pora A/P Nippora have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.