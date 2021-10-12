5 drug peddlers arrested in Pulwama , Bandipora: Police

Giving details a police spokesman in a statement said a police party led by SHO police station Pulwama intercepted a Santro Car, JK01G-4932, with two persons on board at a traffic checking point near Khamray Crossing. They were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Thoker of Sonasamil and Yamin Rashid of Malikpora Pulwama. On checking, 370 grams of Charas, two digital weighing machines and a cash of Rs 10,000 was recovered. They were arrested and shifted to Police Station. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been sized, the spokesman added.

A police patrolling party led by SHO police station Sumbal intercepted three persons in suspicious condition. “On their search, 17 bottles of Codeine were recovered from their possession. They were identified as Majid Mushtaq Shangu of Osangrampora Sopore, Shafat Ahmad Shah of Shaalpora Sopore and Nazir Ahmad Sofi of Dilna Baramulla. They were arrested and shifted to Police Station,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that police in Shopian launched a drive to destroy Bung (cannabis) in the villages Wachi, Wandina, Melhoora, and other adjoining areas. During the drive wild Bung spread on vast areas was destroyed.