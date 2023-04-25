5 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir
Srinagar, Apr 25: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Awantipora and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Sajjad Bukhari at a checkpoint established at Sheeri Baramulla intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 50 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Dar resident of Heewan Sheeri. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
In Awantipora, a police party of Police Station Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Hatiwara intercepted a vehicle (Santro) bearing registration number JK13A-6345 driven by one person. During checking, 45 Codeine Phosphate bottles were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Ahanger resident of Chandahara Pampore. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
In Kulgam, a Police party led by Incharge Police Post Mirbazar intercepted a suspicious person during naka checking at Furrah. During checking, 120 grams of Charas-like substance and 60 grams of Cannabis powder like substance were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Javed Ahmad Bhat resident of Furrah, Qazigund. Similarly, two more drug peddlers were arrested during naka checking at Nassu Crossing identified as Raof Ahmad Ganie resident of Nassu and Rayees Ahmad Wani resident of Tangloo, Qazigund. During the search, officers were able to recover 38 Codeine Phosphate bottles from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective Police Stations and further investigation has been initiated.
“People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.