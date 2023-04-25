5 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Sajjad Bukhari at a checkpoint established at Sheeri Baramulla intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 50 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Waseem Ahmad Dar resident of Heewan Sheeri. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

In Awantipora, a police party of Police Station Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Hatiwara intercepted a vehicle (Santro) bearing registration number JK13A-6345 driven by one person. During checking, 45 Codeine Phosphate bottles were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Ahanger resident of Chandahara Pampore. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.