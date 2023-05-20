5 drug peddlers arrested : Police

According to a press note, iIn Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Yaripora at a checkpoint established at Kanjikulla Crossing intercepted a vehicle (load carried auto) bearing registration No. JK03-5815 driven by Sameer Ahmad Sheikh son of Farooq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Bangdar, Anantnag. During search, officers recovered 1.3 kgs of Ganja like contraband substance from his possession. A police party of police station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Nasrullapora intercepted a vehicle (Maruti-800) bearing registration No. JK01R-2679 with three persons on board. During search 5.79 grams of Heroin like substance and 16 tablets of SpasmoProxyvon was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Rather and Khurshid Ahmad Dar @Shola residents of Nasrullapora and Umar Farooq Baba resident of Hyderpora.