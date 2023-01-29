5 employees of RDD suspended for unauthorised absence from duties

Srinagar, Jan 29: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of officers headed by ACD Kulgam, Mohammad Imran inspected several offices of Rural Development Department in Kulgam. During the inspection, 05 employees were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties at DK Marg block and were placed under suspension with immediate effect. Moreover, ACD stressed on 100 percent attendance at all offices of Rural Development Department Kulgam and directed all employees to attend their duties regularly in letter and spirit.