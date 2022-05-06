5 Executive Engineers transferred, posted

“Consequent upon the placement of the services of Engineers at the disposal of the Department by the PW(R&B) Department vide Government Order No 116-PW(R&B) of 2022 dated April 1, 2022 and subsequent to their joining, these transfers and postings are ordered with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Commissioner Secretary Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Mandeep Kaur.

As per order, Ghulam Hassan Najar, awaiting orders of adjustment will look after charge of post of Executive Engineer Sub-Division REW, Baramulla vice Abdul Qayoom Chalkoo who will report to the Administrative Department for further duties.