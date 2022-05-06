5 Executive Engineers transferred, posted

Jammu, May 6: J&K Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Friday ordered the transfers and postings of five Executive Engineers with immediate effect.
“Consequent upon the placement of the services of Engineers at the disposal of the Department by the PW(R&B) Department vide Government Order No 116-PW(R&B) of 2022 dated April 1, 2022 and subsequent to their joining, these transfers and postings are ordered with immediate effect,” read an order issued by Commissioner Secretary Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Mandeep Kaur.
As per order, Ghulam Hassan Najar, awaiting orders of adjustment will look after charge of post of Executive Engineer Sub-Division REW, Baramulla vice Abdul Qayoom Chalkoo who will report to the Administrative Department for further duties.
Shafat Hussain, in-charge Executive Engineer, Sub-Division REW Pulwama has been transferred and posted as in-charge Executive Engineer, Sub-Division REW Kupwara.
Shabir Ahmad Kumar, awaiting orders of adjustment, will look after charge of post of Executive Engineer Sub-Division REW Budgam. Kaiser Amin in-charge Executive Engineer Sub-Division REW Kulgam will hold the additional charge of Sub-Division Shopian till further orders.
Ahtisham Din in-charge Executive Engineer Sub-Division REW Anantnag will hold the additional charge of Sub-Division Pulwama till further orders.