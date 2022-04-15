5 fresh COVID positive cases in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 15: Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in J&K on Friday.
A media bulletin said a case was reported from Jammu division, while four from Kashmir division.
Srinagar reported four cases while as Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kupwara, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, the bulletin informed that one fresh case was reported from Jammu district of Jammu Division.
Moreover,9 more COVID-19 patients from Kashmir division have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals.
The bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that16, 299 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,24,00,942.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453920 positive cases, 71are Active Positive (04in Jammu Division and 67in Kashmir Division), 449099 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin further said that out of 24722444 test results available, 453920 samples have tested positive and 24268524 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 18,407 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
Till date 6408938 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 31680 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 71 in isolation and 494763 in home surveillance. Besides, 5877674 persons have completed their surveillance period.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.