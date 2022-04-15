5 fresh COVID positive cases in J&K

The bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that16, 299 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,24,00,942.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453920 positive cases, 71are Active Positive (04in Jammu Division and 67in Kashmir Division), 449099 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.