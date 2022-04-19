5 fresh COVID positive cases in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 18 : Five fresh COVID -19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
According to a media bulletin one case was reported from Jammu division and four from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported three cases and Kupwara reported one case while as Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases for today.
Similarly, the bulletin informed that Jammu district reported one fresh case.
Moreover,13 more COVID-19 patients from Kashmir division have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals.
The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that15,911doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,24,46,023.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 453946 positive cases, 67are Active Positive (07in Jammu Division and 60in Kashmir Division), 449128 have recovered and 4750 have died; 2327 in Jammu division and 2423in Kashmir division.
The Bulletin further said that out of 24779995 test results available, 453946 samples have tested positive and 24326049 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 18,264 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
Till date 6417691 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 30735 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 67 in isolation and 494018 in home surveillance. Besides, 5888120 persons have completed their surveillance period.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24x7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.