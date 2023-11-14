5 gamblers arrested in Awantipora

Srinagar, Nov 14: Police in Awantipora have arrested five gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.

Acting on specific information about gambling activities in Pampore, a police party of Police Station Pampore raided the specific site and arrested five gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Wani son of Mohammad Shaban Wani, Abdul Majeed Wani son of Ab Aziz Wani resident of Tulbagh Doninad, Ghulam Mohammad Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani resident of Tulbagh Doninad, Mohammad Amin Wani son of Mohammad Shaban Wani resident of Nambalabal and Aqib Ahmad Dar son of Ab Rahman Dar resident of Tulbagh Pampore.

Police have seized stake money of Rs 4,000 and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 130/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been taken up.