5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora

Acting on specific information, a police party led by SHO Police Station Hajin under the supervision of SDPO Hajin Shri Lateef Khan-JKPS raided a gambling site at village Hakbara Hajin following an input about gambling activities and arrested 05 gamblers. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Fafoo resident of Hakbara, Nazir Ahmad Baba, Fayaz Ahmad Wani both residents of Hajin, Waseem Ahmad Langoo and Showkat Ahmad Mir both residents of Kusumbagh Hakbara Hajin, a press note said.