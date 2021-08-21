5 gamblers arrested in Bandipora: Police

A statement of Police issued here said that Police raided at gambling site at TrigamShadipora and apprehended five gamblers identified as Hilal Ahmad Mir, Muhammad ShadiBhat, Tanveer Ahmad Ganie, Lateef Ahmad Mir and Irshad Ahmad Bhat, all residents of TrighamShadipora, Sumbal.

It said that Police seized stake money of Rs 4680 and playing cards from the gamblers.

The statement said that a case vide FIR No 106/2021 was registered at Police Station Sumbal.