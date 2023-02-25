5 gamblers arrested in Kulgam; stake money seized

Acting on specific information about gambling activities in Sopat, a police party of Police Station Devsar raided the specific spot and arrested 05 gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh resident of YK Pora, Tariq Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Yousuf Khan resident of Shali Qazigund, Manzoor Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Rafiq Shah resident of Sursun, Batingoo, Wajood Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Jabbar Ganie and Suhail Ahmad Ganie son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, both residents of Banghall.