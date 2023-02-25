5 gamblers arrested in Kulgam; stake money seized

Kulgam February 25: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Kulgam have arrested 05 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information about gambling activities in Sopat, a police party of Police Station Devsar raided the specific spot and arrested 05 gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh resident of YK Pora, Tariq Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Yousuf Khan resident of Shali Qazigund, Manzoor Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Rafiq Shah resident of Sursun, Batingoo, Wajood Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Jabbar Ganie and Suhail Ahmad Ganie son of Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, both residents of Banghall.
Officers have also seized stake money of ₹11000/-, 05 mobile phones and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.