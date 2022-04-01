5 houses gutted in Sopore

Sopore, Apr 1: Five residential houses were completely damaged in a major fire incident at Hathishah area of Sopore on Friday evening.
Reports that fire broke out from one of residential house and spread to other near by houses due to which at least five residential houses were damaged . The damaged houses belonged to Mohammad Yousuf Dar, Mohammad Subhan Ganaie, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Dhobi and Ghulam Jeelani Mir.
Fire tenders with the help of locals doused the flames and stopped fire from spreading to other near houses in this large congested locality.
Reports further mention that the property worth lakhs of rupees was completely damaged in the mishap .
However local residents alleged that fire tenders were reached late to douse the flames
Meanwhile, official in fire service department Sopore said that as the fire broke out in the area, fire tenders from Sopore, Sangrama, Rafiabad, and Seelo rushed to the spot and stopped fire for spreading further.