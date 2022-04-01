5 houses gutted in Sopore

Reports that fire broke out from one of residential house and spread to other near by houses due to which at least five residential houses were damaged . The damaged houses belonged to Mohammad Yousuf Dar, Mohammad Subhan Ganaie, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Dhobi and Ghulam Jeelani Mir.

Fire tenders with the help of locals doused the flames and stopped fire from spreading to other near houses in this large congested locality.