5 including house owner, his wife arrested in Handwara ‘sex racket’

An official told Greater Kashmir that the information was received from reliable sources about a racket of immoral activities being run from the house of an individual in Reshipora Kralgund.”Accordingly, a search party conducted a raid in the house of Shabir Ahmad War, son of Ghulam Ahmad War, of Reshipora, where a sex racket was busted,” he added.

The official said that five persons were arrested from the spot, including the house owner and his wife, one sex worker, and two customers. “Cash amounting to Rs 47,800 was also recovered from the spot,” he said.