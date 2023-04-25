5 including house owner, his wife arrested in Handwara ‘sex racket’

Kupwara, Apr 25: In a major breakthrough Handwara police have busted a sex racket in the Reshipora Kralgund area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, resulting in the arrest of the house owner, his wife, and three other persons, Police said on Tuesday.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the information was received from reliable sources about a racket of immoral activities being run from the house of an individual in Reshipora Kralgund.”Accordingly, a search party conducted a raid in the house of Shabir Ahmad War, son of Ghulam Ahmad War, of Reshipora, where a sex racket was busted,” he added.
The official said that five persons were arrested from the spot, including the house owner and his wife, one sex worker, and two customers. “Cash amounting to Rs 47,800 was also recovered from the spot,” he said.
The arrested persons have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Lone resident of Dangerpora Rafiabad, Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Binner Baramulla, and Shabir Ahmad War, resident of Rishipora Kralgund (house owner). The others arrested are a female sex worker and wife of the house owner (name withheld).
An FIR No. 37/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kralgund and further investigation has been set into motion.
The locals of the area have hailed the efforts of Kralgund Police in busting the racket. They demanded exemplary punishment for the accused.