5 injured in Ganderbal road accident

Ganderbal: Five persons were injured in a road accident at Watlar area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Local sources said that the accident took place between a Tipper bearing registration number JK03G 7033 and a Tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK01V 3675 resulting in the injuries to five people traveling in Tavera vehicle.

Soon after the accident, police reached the spot and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident.