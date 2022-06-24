5 injured in Pulwama bear attack

Pulwama, June 24: Five persons were injured in a bear attack near Tahab and Malpora villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.
Locals said that the bear appeared near Tahab at around 11 am and attacked and injured two persons.
They said that soon after, the beast disappeared from the spot. Soon the bear appeared again in the nearby Malpora village where it attacked and injured three more persons.
All the five injured were taken to District Hospital Pulwama where two, who had deep wounds in the head and face, were shifted to Srinagar.A team of the Wildlife Department, Police, and locals started searches in the orchards to trace the bear.
The authorities urged the residents of the entire area to be cautious and avoid venturing out until the animal was tranquilised.The incident created panic in the area.