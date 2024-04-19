5 injured in Zojila road mishap

Ganderbal, Apr 19: At least five people had a miraculous escape after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road on Zojila pass and fell down the 50-feet-deep gorge on Friday.

An official said that a Swift Desire car bearing registration number JK02BG-2903 was on its way to Srinagar from Kargil when it went out of control of the driver near Baajri Nallah Zojila Pass and skidded off the road, falling 50 feet deep gorge resulting in the injuries to five persons traveling in the car.

Soon after the incident, the injured were rescued and shifted to Primary Health Centre Sonamarg, from where three injured were referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment. All the persons are said to be from Jammu. Police have taken cognizance.