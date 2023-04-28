5 lakh people in J&K to listen to PM's 100th 'Mann Ki Baat': Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, Apr 28: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that more than five Lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir would listen to the Prime Minister's “Mann Ki Baat” AIR programme .
He said that BJP activists are working enthusiastically to organise public programmes on about 5,000 booths in Jammu and more than 500 booths in Kashmir to facilitate the masses to listen to the popular AIR programme of PM.
J&K BJP President accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister ,Kavinder Gupta, was addressing the media persons at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
He also appealed to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to listen to the programmes in groups in various programmes organised by BJP activists.
"PM's 'Mann Ki Baat” programme will complete 100 episodes on April 30, 2023, in which he will be engaging in a fruitful dialogue with the nation for a record time. The programme was first aired on the October 3, 2014 on the auspicious day of Vijay Dashmi, which is repeatedly aired on the last Sunday of every month. It has given clear indication that he would always be in direct touch with the residents of this great Nation", said Ravinder Raina.
"Through the medium of this programme, the PM discusses very inspirational and motivational issues with the public. PM discusses the extraordinary persons who have changed the discourse of the society through their sheer hard work. Those who have volunteered for the good, those who have served the nation and society selflessly, have been prioritized by Modi ji in this programme, which has provided a new direction and inspiration to the common people to do something special,”he added.
Raina said that as the Mann Ki Baat reaches 100, it has generated marked curiosity and enthusiasm in the public. He said that party activists as well as common people are eagerly waiting to listen to the people's PM in the 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'.