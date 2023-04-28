5 lakh people in J&K to listen to PM's 100th 'Mann Ki Baat': Ravinder Raina

"Through the medium of this programme, the PM discusses very inspirational and motivational issues with the public. PM discusses the extraordinary persons who have changed the discourse of the society through their sheer hard work. Those who have volunteered for the good, those who have served the nation and society selflessly, have been prioritized by Modi ji in this programme, which has provided a new direction and inspiration to the common people to do something special,”he added.

Raina said that as the Mann Ki Baat reaches 100, it has generated marked curiosity and enthusiasm in the public. He said that party activists as well as common people are eagerly waiting to listen to the people's PM in the 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'.