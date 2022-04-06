5 meat sellers booked for violations in Budgam

BUDGAM, Apr 6: The Enforcement Wing of Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO), Wednesday carried out intensive inspections of meat sellers and chicken sellers in Chadoora and adjacent areas besides at Charisharief and Khansahab.
During the inspection, five butchers were found selling meat in unhygienic conditions and accordingly action was initiated against the offenders.
Moreover, prosecutions shall be prepared for violating sanitary and hygiene requirements of Food Safety and Standards Act .
The action against erring butchers and chicken sellers was taken during a special drive conducted on the directions of Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration to check the quality of food items during the holy month of Ramadan.
On the occasion, inspections and sampling were carried out for bakery shops, ready to eat food shops, Grocery shops and various categories of food item for analytical purposes.
The inspection of butchers shops was conducted by joint team of Food safety Officers and veterinary Assistant Surgeon from Animal and Sheep Husbandry department Budgam.
Further the drive will be intensified in all blocks of district Budgam to check the quality of food being sold in the market.
All food business operators are hereby directed to refrain from malpractices and deviations shall be dealt strictly as per the provisions of Food Safety and standards Act 2006 said Yameen ul Nabi Designated Officer, District Budgam.