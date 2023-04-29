5 notorious drug peddlers arrested in Kupwara

In the first case, Adil Ahmad Sheikh resident of Dever Lalpora and Mohd Yousuf Chopan resident of Dever Lalpora were arrested by the police team of Police Station Sogam during naka-checking at Badibera crossing when the vehicle boarded by the duo was intercepted and upon search in the vehicle heroin-like narcotics substance was recovered.

In the second case, Waseem Ahmad War resident of Shumnag Trehgam, and Irshad Ahmad Nagoo resident of Trehgam Kupwara were arrested by a police team of Police Station Kralpora during naka checking at SDH Crossing Kralpora when during the search of the accused persons heroin-like narcotics substance was recovered from their possession. Based on their confession, Shabir Ahmad Khan resident of Rangward Chowkibal was arrested along with heroin-like narcotics.