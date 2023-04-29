5 notorious drug peddlers arrested in Kupwara

Kupwara, Apr 29: In its continuous efforts to tighten the noose around drug peddlers in Kupwara district, police teams of police station Sogam and police station Kralpora in two separate cases have arrested five persons and recovered 169 grams of heroin-like narcotics substance from them.
In the first case, Adil Ahmad Sheikh resident of Dever Lalpora and Mohd Yousuf Chopan resident of Dever Lalpora were arrested by the police team of Police Station Sogam during naka-checking at Badibera crossing when the vehicle boarded by the duo was intercepted and upon search in the vehicle heroin-like narcotics substance was recovered.
In the second case, Waseem Ahmad War resident of Shumnag Trehgam, and Irshad Ahmad Nagoo resident of Trehgam Kupwara were arrested by a police team of Police Station Kralpora during naka checking at SDH Crossing Kralpora when during the search of the accused persons heroin-like narcotics substance was recovered from their possession. Based on their confession, Shabir Ahmad Khan resident of Rangward Chowkibal was arrested along with heroin-like narcotics.
Two separate FIRs 31/2023 and 34/2023 under relevant sections of the NDPS Act have been registered in Police Station Sogam and Police Station Kralpora respectively, and an investigation was set into motion.
Recoveries and arrests in the cases were made by the police team of the concerned police stations led by the SHOs under the supervision of the concerned DySPs.
“General public of the area has hailed the efforts of Kupwara Police in its war against drugs and exhibited their willingness and determination to support the police in order to eradicate the drug menace,” police said.