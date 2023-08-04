5 notorious drug smugglers  booked  under NDPS Act

The 5 accused drug smugglers identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai of Chijhama Rafiabad, Gh Mohi-u-din Dar of Ladoora Rafiabad, Waheed Sultan Ganai @Raj Don of Shirpora Pattan, Ajaz Ahmad Gojri @Ajaz Mughal of Malpora Pattan and Atiqullah Lone of Tujjar Sharif Sopore have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.