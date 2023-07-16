5 persons arrested for iIllegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg seized 5 vehicles (4 tippers, 1 tractor) and arrested 5 drivers for their involvement in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Kulhama-Shrai. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Magray resident of Chandil Wanigam, Mohd Shafi Ganie resident of Reram, Ajaz Ahmad Dar resident of Mahayan, Gh Rasool Malik resident of Pariswani and Bashir Ahmad Pala resident of Kulhama.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been taken up.