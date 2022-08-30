5 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police in Budgam have arrested 05 persons and seized 5 vehicles involved in the commission of crime.

During patrolling at Utligam Budgam, a police party of PS Beerwah intercepted 05 vehicles loaded with illegally extracted sand. The accused drivers identified as Ali Muhammad Malla son of Muhammad Jaffar, Shahzad Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Chandpora Budgam, Sajad Hussain Wani son of Muhammad Jaffar, Asif Hussain Wani son of Ghulam Hussain and Jehangir Ahmad Ganai son of Muhammad Ibrahim, all residents of Gariend Kalan Budgam were arrested. Vehicles (Tippers) bearing registration numbers JK01S-5011, JK04A-2037, JK03G-7034, JK15-0614 & JK09-618997 used in the commission of crime have also been seized.