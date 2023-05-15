5 persons arrested in  Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

A police party led by SHO Police Station Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmad seized 3 tractors and arrested 3 persons for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Tangmarg. They have been identified as Bahadur Ahmad Ahangar, son of Mohd Sultan, Gh Mohiuddin Lone and Sajad Ahmad Lone, all residents of Ferozpora Tangmarg.

Similarly, a police party of PS Kreeri seized 2 tractors at Ningli Nallah Saloosa found involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigations have been initiated.