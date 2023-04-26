5 shops gutted, house damaged in Qalamabad blaze

Kupwara, Apr 26: SP Handwara Sheema Nabi Qasba Wednesday afternoon led a rescue operation valiantly amid heavy downpour during a massive blaze at Qalamabad, Handwara in which five shops were gutted while as a house was damaged.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the fire broke out in a residential house and quickly spread to a nearby shopping complex.
"Property worth lakhs got destroyed in the fire incident. The fire also caused minor damage to the attic portion of the Jamia Masjid Qalamabad," he added.
According to locals SP Handwara Sheema Nabi reached the spot and led the rescue operation on her own to avoid any human loss.
"Fire engulfed a shopping complex soon after it erupted from a nearby residential house. SP Handwara reached instantly on the spot .Even her uniform got distorted with muddy water during the rescue operation but she did not leave the spot until the flames were doused," said Abdul Gani, a local.
Locals have hailed the efforts of SP Handwara. "Had SP Handwara not been present at the spot, the scenario could have been different. I think the loss could have been double," he added.