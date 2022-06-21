5 shops gutted in Baramulla

The fire started from a bakery shop and soon spread to other shops in the area. The fire tenders from nearby fire and emergency services were rushed to the spot, who after hectic efforts doused the flames and brought fire under control.

An official said that the loss is estimated to be in lakhs as several food items stored on the first floor were reduced to ashes following the fire. “The loss is estimated in lakhs,” said an official. “The fire is believed to have caused due to short circuit,” added the official.