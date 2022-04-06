Kashmir
5-year-old boy killed after hit by school bus in Anantnag
The boy was hit by the bus while he was crossing the road.
Srinagar, April 6: A 5-year-old boy was killed after allegedly hit by a school bus in Dawoodpora Brah area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the school bus of 'ST Lukes' was on way from Deethu area towards Anantnag when it hit the boy identified as Tameem Bilal, son of Bilal Ahmad Bhat of Khul Chohar while he was crossing the road.
The boy died on the spot as per an official.
A police official told GNS that a case is being registered into the incident.