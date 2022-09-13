50 deputations from Srinagar, North Kashmir meet Azad

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad met several deputations from North Kashmir and Srinagar who apprised him about several issues, grievances and problems of their respective areas.
Besides threadbare deliberations and meetings with many sarpanches, DDC members joined Ghulam Nabi Azad in presence of senior leaders and former legislators.
The people from various areas who met Azad extended their full cooperation and support to him in all his future endeavours.
The deputations also discussed the affairs related to the development, uncertainty, rise of unemployment in the (UT) with Azad.
They lauded the historical development witnessed in all the regions of the State during the tenure of Azad as Chief Minister. Azad accepted their invitation and assured them to pay a visit to their constituencies shortly.