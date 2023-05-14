50-km Baramulla-Uri railway line in offing

Srinagar, May 14: In a significant development, the northern railways is all set to start work on the 50 kilometer Baramulla- Uri stretch in Kashmir, for which tenders have been floated, officials said on Sunday.

Once the project is completed, the border area of Uri will get connected with the railways.

Quoting a top railway official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Northern Railways is mulling to begin Final Location Survey (FLS) for new Baramulla-Uri line and for which proposals are being invited by the Ministry.