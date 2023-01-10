50 machines ready for snow clearance in Kupwara

According to an official press release, in view of prediction of the snowfall prediction in the valley, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray today said that the District Administration Kupwara has geared up all the men and machinery in the district to tackle with any situation arising in view of prediction of snowfall in coming days.

The DC said that adequate preparations have been made by the district administration for snow clearance measures adding that 50 snow clearance machines are available with different departments including Mechanical Engineering Department, PMGSY, PWD and BEACON which are fully equipped. He said that all engineering departments including SDRF staff are available on the ground so as to ensure restoration of public services in minimum time during the expected snowfall.