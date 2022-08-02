50 motorised tricycles handed over in Kulgam

Kulgam: The Department of Social Welfare Kulgam in collaboration with State Rehabilitation Council J&K today distributed 50 motorised tricycles among the eligible physically challenged beneficiaries at mini- secretariat, here.
On the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather handed over keys of motorised tricycles to these beneficiaries.
District Social Welfare Officer Kulgam, Snober Altaf and other officers were present on the occasion.
The distribution function was part of an initiative by the department to achieve 100 percent saturation in distribution of motorised tricycles among the eligible beneficiaries.