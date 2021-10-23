50-year-old Anantnag woman hit by truck, dies

Anantnag, Oct 22: A 50-year-old woman died after she was hit by a truck in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Friday.
She was identified as Haseena Begum, wife of Muhammad Yousuf Gareeb of Nai Basti locality of Anantnag. An official said that the accident occurred at around 9:30 am when a truck (JK04A- 6858) hit the woman near the Car Plaza in KP Road area.
“The woman died on the spot,” he said.
An official said that the body of the woman was shifted to a hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities.