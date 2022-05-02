50-year-old man killed in road accident in Beerwah

Srinagar, May 2: A 50-year-old man was killed in an accident involving a passenger cab in Sail village of Beerwah in central Kashmir's Budgam district’s on Monday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the man identified as Ghulam Nabi Shah son of Ghulam Qadir Shah of Peti Sail Kangund died on spot. The circumstance leading to the accident are being ascertained.
“There is information that the man fell from the vehicle but whether or not the same led to his death is being investigated,” an official said.
A police officer told GNS that a case has been registered into the incident and investigation is underway.