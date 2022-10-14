500 bedded Paediatric Hospital inspected

The Union Minister also visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), HMT here and reviewed the functioning of the Centre. He interacted with the staff of centre and enquired from them about the various services being provided through the centre to the public.

Appreciating this initiative of the government, the Minister impressed upon the officers to utilise this state of art facility to its maximum possible extent as it is one of the sophisticated and unique centre established under Smart City Mission. The Union Minister later visited the Drug De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Counselling Centre, SMHS and took overall assessment of the centre. He interacted with the patients there and enquired from them about the care being provided at the centre.