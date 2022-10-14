500 bedded Paediatric Hospital inspected

Srinagar, Oct 14:Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar today visited Srinagar district under third phase of Central Governments Public Outreach Programme and took on spot assessment of development scenario across the district.
During his visit, the Minister visited Paediatric Hospital Bemina, Integrated Command and Control Centre, HMT, and Drug De-addiction cum Rehabilitation & Counselling Centre, SMHS.
During his visit to 500 Bedded Pediatric Hospital Bemina, the Minister took stock of medical facilities being provided to public there. The Union Minister took detailed round of hospital and inspected Casualty Emergency Ward, NICU ward, PICU ward and other sections of the hospital. He also interacted with the patients there and enquired from them about the facilities being provided at the institute. While interacting with Principal GMC Srinagar, Medical Superintendent of hospital and other officers on the occasion, the Minister impressed upon them to provide best medical care facilities to the general public. He also asked them to percolate the benefits of Ayushman Bharat SEHAT scheme to people on timely basis.
The Union Minister also visited Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), HMT here and reviewed the functioning of the Centre. He interacted with the staff of centre and enquired from them about the various services being provided through the centre to the public.
Appreciating this initiative of the government, the Minister impressed upon the officers to utilise this state of art facility to its maximum possible extent as it is one of the sophisticated and unique centre established under Smart City Mission. The Union Minister later visited the Drug De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Counselling Centre, SMHS and took overall assessment of the centre. He interacted with the patients there and enquired from them about the care being provided at the centre.