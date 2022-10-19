500 NSS student volunteers join Clean India Campaign at KU

Srinagar, Oct 19: Nearly 500 NSS student volunteers Wednesday joined the ‘Clean India Campaign 2.0’ at the University of Kashmir.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the day-long campaign, organised by the office of National Service Scheme, KU, under the banner of ‘Mega Swachhta Drive’.
Addressing the students at the Naseem Bagh Campus, where the cleanliness drive was held, Prof Nilofer urged the students to become ambassadors of the message of cleanliness within and beyond the four walls of the campus.Appreciating the enthusiasm shown by the students in joining the ‘Clean India Campaign 2.0’, the Vice-Chancellor said participation of students, including girl students, in such important countrywide initiatives will certainly bring a discernible positive change in the society.