500 terrorists killed in 2 ½ years: Police

Srinagar: As Police and security forces killed two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, the total number of terrorists killed in last two and a half years reached 500, Police said.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar who has been at the forefront of anti-terror operations said, “Counter terror operations will simultaneously continue in all three regions of Kashmir, especially against the foreign terrorists.”
On Wednesday, acting on an input regarding the presence of terrorists in Nowpora, Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Police and 9RR of the Army in the area, Police said.
It said that during the search operation, when the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately at it, which was retaliated, leading to a gunfight.
Later, 18 Bn CRPF also joined the operation, Police said.
It said that in the ensuing gunfight, two local LeT terrorists were killed.
Police identified them as Yasir Wani of Wangund, Kulgam and Raees Manzoor of Chotipora, Shopian.
As per the Police records, “Both were categorised and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces, and civilian atrocities.”
IGP Kashmir congratulated the joint teams for conducting the operation in a professional manner without collateral damage.
As the operation site was very close to the National Highway (the Amarnath yatra route), he termed the operation a big success.
Arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the gunfight site, Police said.
It said that in Bandipora, acting on a specific input, Police along with 14 RR of the Army and 3 Bn CRPF at Papchan area of Bandipora arrested a hybrid terrorist of LeT along with a Chinese grenade.
Police identified him as Mehboob-ul-Inam alias Farhaan, son of Inam-ul-Haq Shah of Nadihal Bandipora.
“During interrogation, he disclosed that on the directions of LeT, he had made a hideout inside his shop at Nadihal Market where LeT terrorists Hyder alias Abu Muslim, Abu Ismail alias Faisal, Abu Hamza Okasha, and Gulzar alias Faizan used to stay,” Police said. “He also confessed that they kept arms and ammunition inside the hideout and planned to provide it to new recruits from north Kashmir, particularly Bandipora youth to strengthen the LeT cadre and to enhance terrorist-related activities there.”
According to Police, the hideout was busted and a huge cache of arms and ammunition including three AK-47 rifles, 10 AK magazines, 380 AK live rounds, three pouches, two YSMS set, two boxes of detonators, 26 chargeable pencil cells, a chargeable adaptor, two bottles of penetrating oil (sprayed lubricant), a matric sheet, two Pakistan-made nylon thread, 36 boxes of High Carbon Steel bombs, five wire sets for IEDs, 2 kg of IED explosive (RDX), and two bags were recovered.
Police in Budgam said that it also arrested a terrorist associate of LeT in connection with case FIR No 116/2022 of Police Station Chadoora pertaining to busting of narco-terror funding module.
He has been identified as Showkat Ahmed Ganie alias RK, son of late Muhammad Kamal Ganie of Shiekhpora Wathoora, Chadoora.
“During investigation, it came to fore that he was also involved in providing logistic support to LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit,” Police said.