500 terrorists killed in 2 ½ years: Police

On Wednesday, acting on an input regarding the presence of terrorists in Nowpora, Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Police and 9RR of the Army in the area, Police said.

It said that during the search operation, when the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately at it, which was retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

Later, 18 Bn CRPF also joined the operation, Police said.

It said that in the ensuing gunfight, two local LeT terrorists were killed.